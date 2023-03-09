Auckland boatie must pay $16k after hitting diver, causing head injuries

Shaun Hollinger was sentenced in the Auckland District Court. (File photo)

An Auckland boatie has been sentenced after hitting a diver, leaving him with a concussion and cuts to his head.

Shaun Hollinger was sentenced in the Auckland District Court under the Maritime Transport for operating a vessel in a manner which caused unnecessary danger or risk to another person.

He has been ordered to pay $10,000 in emotional harm reparations, $2429 in consequential losses and was fined $3600.

The incident occurred in January 2022 when Hollinger was skippering a boat called ‘Rain or Shine’ near Auckland’s Little Barrier Island.

He was travelling at more than double the permitted speed at the time, Maritime NZ said.

On the day of the incident, passengers on another boat called ‘AWOL’ were diving off the coast of Little Barrier Island.

The skipper of AWOL put up a diving flag to warn other boats in the area that there were people in the water, Maritime NZ’s manager of general regulatory operations Jason Lunjevich said.

When a diving flag is in place, all boats within 200 metres of the flag need to slow down to five knots to protect divers.

Having seen the flag, Rain or Shine slowed down – but was still travelling through the area at speeds of between 10 and 13 knots.

Witnesses described seeing passengers on AWOL try to make the skipper of Rain or Shine aware there were people in the water.

However, they said there was no change in speed, and shortly afterwards they heard a bang.

A diver then surfaced beside Rain or Shine “yelling for help”, the witnesses said.

The diver suffered cuts to his head and a concussion.

“This was completely avoidable and needlessly put a diver at serious risk of injury,” Lunjevich said.

“We are still in our busy period for recreational craft users, and diving, and we do not want to see repeats of incidents like this.”