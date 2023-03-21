Police investigating two overnight shootings in Auckland, teen in hospital

Police were still at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Tomuri Place in Mt Wellington on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Auckland overnight.

Five shots were fired at a house in a drive-by shooting in Mt Wellington and a separate incident involved a teenager turning up at Middlemore Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Just after midnight, police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting on Tomuri Place in Mt Wellington.

Police said they were called to reports of five shots being fired at the house, which had five people inside at the time.

Stuff Five shots are believed to have been fired at the address on Tomuri Place in Mt Wellington.

No one was injured in the shooting and police inquiries continue, a spokesperson said.

At 9am on Tuesday, there was still a heavy armed police presence outside the address, and a ute with a smashed windows could be seen from the road.

A local resident said they were falling asleep on Monday night when they heard gunshots.

“At first I thought it was a car backfiring,” they said.

Stuff No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

“I didn’t think anything of it until this morning when I saw the end of the street had been cordoned off.”

In the early hours of Tuesday, an 18-year-old male was driven by a friend to Middlemore Hospital after he had been shot at an undetermined location.

He arrived at Middlemore Hospital at 3.45am, where they established he had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and back.

The Criminal Investigation Branch will investigate to determine what happened, a police spokesperson said.