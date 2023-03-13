Newsable: GP shortage, Rakiura's plastic problem, Oscar frontrunners, and the BBC vs Gary Lineker

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Happy Monday! Not too much to report from Newsable HQ - Imo went to a wedding (and brought some delightfully husky tones to the pod), I made chicken pesto gnocchi (email if you want the recipe).

We kick off today’s show with a chat about the state of general practice medicine in New Zealand. The TLDR: lots of GPs are planning to retire in the next few years, and we aren’t training enough to replace them, which spells seriously bad news if we don’t reverse course.

Meanwhile, Stuff national correspondent Andrea Vance is here to chat about her trip to a remote beach in Rakiura/Stewart Island, which is utterly clogged up with plastic waste.

It’s the Oscars today, and while you might viably think this event is just a boring, soulless embodiment of the excesses and hypocrisy of modern life, there are some great dresses there too. So too do the Oscars celebrate the year’s great movies - and there were some absolute diamonds this year. Movie buff and entertainment editor James Croot joins us with his favourites (the awards start at 1pm NZT).

And finally, a wild furore on the other side of the world involving the BBC, a football pundit, and the new UK immigration policy. Confused? We’re here to break it down.

On the Stuff Agenda today: