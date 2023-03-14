Newsable today: Silicon Valley Bank's collapse (and what it means for you), and the big chicken nugget question

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Newsable is all about what everyone's talking about. High brow, low brow, exclusives, analysis and hot takes - it's a fresh way to get up to speed on the day's big stories, delivered in a uniquely Stuff way – at 6am each weekday.

It’s quite possibly the biggest story in the world right now - the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Brad Olsen gives us the lowdown, and also tells us not to panic (so, listen to find out why).

Also on the pod: GDP figures are out on Thursday so we’re doing a little crystal ball gazing with BNZ Chief Economist Mike Jones.

There was a poll out last night, and we’re asking the big question - are boneless chicken wings simply chicken nuggies?

Get today’s ep in your ears to enjoy all that Newsable goodness.

On the Stuff Agenda today:

Parliament resumes as the Government tries to reset the agenda, but National leader Chris Luxon has been taken out with Covid. We follow as caucuses meet and, Parliament sits, along with a meeting of closely watched Intelligence Select Committee