Auckland Transport expecting less 'disruption' ahead of Saturday's three concerts

Hundreds of people can be seen waiting for buses after the Harry Styles concert at Mt Smart stadium.

Auckland Transport says it does not expect the same level of disruption which saw hour-long queues seen after Harry Styles’ concert this week, as three concerts are set to take place this evening.

On Saturday, My Chemical Romance is set to play at Western Springs, Backstreet Boys at Spark Arena and Snoop Dogg at The Trusts Arena.

Auckland Transport has encouraged “people to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for their travel – no matter which mode of transport they use”.

This statement comes after thousands of Styles fans were left “stranded” at Mt Smart Stadium as trains were cancelled across the super city and some of the promised free buses failed to even turn up.

READ MORE:

* Super Saturday: Snoop Dogg, My Chemical Romance and Backstreet Boys all playing on one night

* 'Chaos': Thousands of concertgoers left stranded after Harry Styles gig

* What you need to know if you're heading to the Harry Styles concert

* Will the Harry Styles concert be another public transport disaster?



Scheduled bus services run by Auckland Transport are included with tickets to My Chemical Romance and Snoop Dogg.

Trademark Live event manager Adam McDonald​ was confident the transport plan for the Snoop Dogg concert was fit for purpose for the number of people anticipated to use public transport.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Free event buses have been arranged between the Auckland CBD and the Snoop Dogg concert in West Auckland.

A free event bus would be running between 120 Quay St in the Auckland CBD and The Trusts Arena between 4pm and 6.30pm, and back to the city after the concert.

A drop-off and pickup zone had been reserved on Universal Drive for taxis, ride-shares and private vehicles.

“Limited parking is available in the surrounding area and we encourage people to car share where possible to minimise the number of vehicles in the area,” McDonald said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff My Chemical Romance fans were camping outside Western Springs Stadium on Friday.

A Spark Arena spokesperson said it had a traffic management plan in place to ensure Backstreet Boys concert attendees can enter and leave the gig safely.

The arena was a 10-to-15-minute walk from Britomart Station and the Downtown Ferry Terminal.

Western Springs Stadium has been approached for comment regarding My Chemical Romance but is yet to respond.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said that due to the “smaller size of these events” compared to Harry Styles, and the fact they aren’t during peak traffic, “we aren’t expecting the same level of disruption, and haven’t needed to prepare to the same level”.

There will be one planned disruption to travel this weekend: a block in the line on the Western Line impacting travel to Trusts Arena and Western Springs on Saturday, they advised.

“However, we wouldn’t anticipate – given the distance the train stations are from the venues – that this would have a significant impact.”

Supplied Harry Styles, pictured performing in Sydney,

Sonja Cowan, who was at the Styles concert with 10 other people, described trying to get home on Tuesday night as “nothing short of disastrous, dangerous and the most unorganised situation I have ever been in”.

Cowan said she was “fully aware” of the potential of delays and prepared for them, but that she had never experienced anything like the “absolute disaster” that transpired.

“It was like 40,000 people just dropped out of the sky, they were totally unprepared.

“Buses weren’t turning up, young people needed to use the bathrooms and had been waiting hours for transport, there was no communication,” she said.

Shireen Spaull was also at the Styles concert and has vowed to “never use the free buses again”.

“The huge crowd of people with nowhere to go was very scary and potentially dangerous. Lessons need to be learnt and changes need to be made.”