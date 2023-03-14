Some Muriwai locals to move back to cyclone-damaged homes soon, as ground stabilises

Auckland Council's head of engineering resilience Ross Roberts describes how the Muriwai area was affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Some Muriwai locals should soon be able to move back to their cyclone-damaged houses, an Auckland Council engineer says.

The West Auckland beachside community was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Scores of houses received red or yellow placards, restricting access, and two volunteer firefighters died after being caught in a landslide while evacuating locals.

Auckland Council's head of engineering resilience Ross Roberts, a geotechnical engineer, said he was hopeful some people would be able to move back to their houses soon.

He said council staff would be in touch with residents this week to explain the process.

"Now that we have got a bit more confidence about the information we are getting on the slope movement, it is likely that some will have their placards changed over the coming weeks.

“[However], it varies depending on the location because they [residents] have got different levels of risks they are exposed to."

The council is using elevation data or LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a technology that uses laser sensors mounted on helicopters, to capture a 3D view of the land.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A large landslide occurs in Auckland’s coastal suburb of Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14.

“The technology detects the distance between a helicopter and the ground. It can measure exactly where the ground is, and create a 3D model of the ground from there,” Roberts said.

“It measures very, very accurately. It gives 20 measurements each square metre.”

The primary purpose of the assessment was to see whether the ground was still moving after the cyclone.

“We have done it three times and the fourth time over this [past] weekend. The change in the ground is reducing every time.”

Ross Roberts/Supplied Auckland Council engineers use a range of technology to monitor landslides and assess how the ground is changing in Muriwai.

Roberts thanked the Muriwai community for its patience and support.

“It must be incredibly frustrating waiting for the results of [the assessment].

“Unfortunately, we have to give the ground time to stabilise, and our time frames are driven by these natural processes.”

People in the lower-risk areas would hear from the council this week, Roberts said.

However, people in higher-risk areas might not hear for three to six months about when they could move back.

“The assessment will take more time [in the high risk areas].”