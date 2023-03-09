Inquiry launched into death of two volunteer firefighters during Cyclone Gabrielle

Volunteer firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens were killed when the house they were working in collapsed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has launched an independent investigation into the deaths of two volunteer firefighters who died after a house collapsed with them inside during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Rd in Muriwai when a cliff behind the house collapsed on the night of February 13.

Two other firefighters were injured in the incident.

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory said the enormity of the event was such that an independent inquiry was warranted.

READ MORE:

* Muriwai fire chief speaks for the first time: 'It was seconds'

* 'The gap you are leaving is incomprehensible': Wife's tribute to Muriwai firefighter

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Muriwai firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg remembered as 'exceptional husband'



"We are committed to looking for opportunities for continuous improvement and are looking to minimise the risk of such catastrophic harm being repeated in the future," Gregory said.

The investigation will be conducted by lead investigator Paul McGill and specialist health and safety investigator Andy Evans.

McGill worked with the New Zealand Fire Service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand for nearly 40 years, serving first as a frontline firefighter and then in a range of senior roles, including deputy national commander, national commander urban, and acting chief executive.

Evans has conducted many investigations into a wide range of incidents, including in farming, power distribution, logistics, education, construction, and transport.

Supplied Dave van Zwanenberg was part of a crew of firefighters investigating flooding at a house on Motutara Rd when a landslide caused the house to collapse.

The investigators will now finalise the details of the investigation process.

A separate operational review of the entirety of Fire and Emergency’s response to both the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding will also be conducted.

Muriwai fire chief Phelan Pirrie was the sole survivor from the trio who usually manned the Muriwai fire truck and has since recounted the nights events.

“It's not like in the movies where people run away with this thing slowly moving behind them. It was seconds.

Abigail Dougherty Craig Stevens was critically injured in the collapse. He later died in hospital.

“It was like an explosion, and it wasn’t until the next day that you saw the whole cliff had come down,” Pirrie said.

While conducting their regular weekly training drill at the Muriwai station, calls started coming in that water was pouring into homes on Domain Crescent, so the trio jumped into the station’s truck, he said.

Zwanenberg and Stevens wanted to stop and check on a house. Their intention was to dig a trench around the building.

As Pirrie turned to step off the truck with his shovel, he said the “whole hill just exploded out towards me”.

“The roar was incredible, the sound and all the debris coming down where the truck was parked.

“Just the enormity of what you’re seeing was really hard to comprehend and the speed at which it happened was incredible.”

As he pulled a woman out of the collapsed house, Pirrie could hear Stevens on the radio calling for help. Stevens and Zwanenberg were trapped.

Boulders and houses continued coming down around rescuers during the nearly four hours it took them to pull Stevens out from under a metre of mud and clay.

Stevens was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Zwanenberg’s body was found a day later.