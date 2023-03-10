Drivers wanted for vital South Waikato services

Naomi Drower and the team from the St John South Waikato Health Shuttle are looking for more drivers to keep the service running.

Two important South Waikato community groups providing essential services for those in need are in need themselves and are on the lookout for drivers to help keep their services on the road.

Tokoroa’s Meals on Wheels and the St John South Waikato Health Shuttle need paid and volunteer drivers with clean licences to take meals to those unable to cook and patients to hospitals and clinics.

Both organisations said they need more staff or their services could get cut back or cancelled.

St John shuttle driver Naomi Drower said she’s on the hunt for up to six volunteers to drive the shuttle to pick up clients and take them to hospital or specialist appointments across the Waikato.

Currently, they drive twice a week to Waikato Hospital and various clinics in Hamilton, but would like to expand the service.

Drower said their team of three – two part-time and one full-time driver – were struggling to cope.

“We have been trying to recruit new volunteer drivers for the last few months but have been unable to.

“At the moment we can only run three days a week, less if someone gets sick.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Tokoroa’s Meals on Wheels team need paid workers to help deliver food to the needy. Photo/File

“We’d really like to have about half a dozen on board, they would only need to drive once a fortnight or once a month, but it would take a lot of pressure off us.”

She said volunteers are required to call clients the night before to arrange a pickup time, collect the shuttle from St John in Tokoroa and drive clients to their appointments and back.

You’d also get a free St John first aid course and a uniform.

“I love being a health shuttle driver, no two days are the same, you meet a variety of different people and I just love being able to help people in the community I love.”

She said they would love to be able to offer a daily service, if they get enough volunteers to help, but at this stage it was hard enough just keeping the service running.

Tokoroa Meals on Wheels co-ordinator Cecily Hendra said a staff shortage has seen her and her husband pick up extra shifts, but the situation was not sustainable, and they needed help.

Meals on Wheels is overseen by the New Zealand Red Cross and is a paid position where staff pick up meals from Tokoroa Hospital and deliver them to those in need of a feed.

“We have a staff of about 15, and we do two shifts a day, five days a week.

“We like them to work in pairs, so it could be two friends, sisters or bothers, or a couple – people who can stay in a car together for a few hours and still feel comfortable.

“I would love to get two more pairs on board – even better another six people, then we could share it out and only drive once a fortnight, or once a week.”

The work consists of about 1.5 to 2 hours driving in the middle of the day, picking up meals from the hospital and delivering them to 25 to 30 homes.

“All of these people are elderly or unwell, and we don't want to let them down, it’s really important this service continues,” Hendra said.

To contact St John about driving a health shuttle, call (0800) 846 9992.

To contact Tokoroa Meals on Wheels call 021 463 362, or email cecilyandkelvin@xtra.co.nz.