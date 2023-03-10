Only one prison fully staffed as shortage of guards grows

Only one prison in the country is currently fully staffed according to the state prison operator, as the shortage of guards has widened.

The singular fully-staffed prison follows a high-profile $2.5m recruitment campaign that Kiwis would have seen on their televisions and at bus stops.

Corrections’ well documented recruitment woes have led to prisoners not having in-person visitors for long periods, less access to rehabilitation and education programmes, and prisoners being transferred between prisons to reduce pressure on staff.

In November, Stuff published leaked informal internal staffing levels known as ‘shadow capacity’, a reduced pandemic level of staffing in prisons that saw units merged to reduce staffing levels as Covid-19 ravaged prisons.

Stuff reported Corrections had 441 full time equivalent vacancies for prison guards in November 2022. In February, that figure was 468.

But, the latest data released by Corrections says prisons are short 476 full time staff, or 12% of the total number of full time roles funded.

A Corrections official told Stuff that the use of shadow capacity was now being phased out and the normal increased levels of staffing needed were returning.

Under shadow capacity, Corrections was able to fully staff two prisons.

Now it is only able to fully staff one – Christchurch Women’s prison.

And since November, the number of required guards at Christchurch Women’s has actually decreased, from 92 to 82.

Three prisons, Spring Hill, Invercargill, and Rolleston are within 10 full time staff of hitting the mark.

The prison with the most guard vacancies is Mount Eden with 110 vacancies, or 23%.

So far in 2023, 166 guards have been hired and there have been 77 resignations.

Corrections has received 2,700 applications since the beginning of the advertising campaign in October 2022.

Any bump from the recruitment campaign to frontline staff is set to take a while as guards go through training.

Leigh Marsh, national commissioner at Corrections, said officer training took 12–14 months, creating a lag since the beginning of the recruitment campaign.

“Our frontline staff deal with some of New Zealand’s most difficult and challenging people daily and it is a job that not all New Zealanders would take on.

“Our staff are committed to reducing reoffending and keeping the public safe, and we’re working hard to recruit more people who want to do the same,” Marsh said.

Marsh said prisons were managed to run with a shortage of staff built in to the system and a fluctuating number of prisoners.