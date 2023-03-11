Teenager among two arrests after alleged aggravated robbery in Mataura, Southland

Two arrests have been made following an alleged aggravated robbery in Queens Park last week, and further arrests are “likely”, police say.

Two people have been arrested in three pre-planned search warrants in Mataura, Southland, following an alleged aggravated robbery.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called in to execute the search warrants, two in Albion St and one in Forth St, as a precaution, after the alleged robbery in Queens Park on March 5.

Two firearms, ammunition, cannabis and alleged stolen property were recovered, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said.

A 16-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid in relation to possession of a firearm, Baird said.

A 39-year-old Mataura man was due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Friday, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and cultivation of cannabis.

Inquiries into the robbery and other matters arising from the search warrants were ongoing, and further arrests “are likely”, Baird said on Saturday morning.

“Police will continue to [have] zero tolerance to alleged offending by gang members and associates and want to assure members of the local community and public that offenders will be held to account.”