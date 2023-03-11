One person has died in two-car crash in Murupara, another critically injured

Police said one person had died in the crash, which occurred in Kiorenui Rd in Murupara, on Friday night.

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Murupara, which left another critically injured.

Police were notified of the crash, in Kiorenui Rd, just before midnight on Friday.

Eight St John vehicles responded to the traffic incident in Kaingaroa Forest, including two helicopters and four ambulances, at about 10.50pm, an incident report stated.

Ambulance officers treated six patients: one was in a critical condition, two were in a moderate condition and three sustained minor injuries, the report said.

Police said the person taken to hospital in a critical condition was stable as of Saturday morning.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.