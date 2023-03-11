More products containing tahini recalled over salmonella fears

The Ministry for Primary Industries has advised further products containing tahini are being recalled. (File photo)

Further products containing tahini are being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella, authorities say.

The recalls, posted by the Ministry for Primary Industries on Twitter on Saturday morning, include:

It comes after MPI on Friday night announced a recall of Ceres Organics products, as part of the recall of a range of products containing tahini imported from Turkey.

There have already been a number of recalls of tahini-containing products this month due to salmonella fears.

My Food Bag and Turkish Kitchen brand products, as well as Seasons Gourmet, Greater!, Lisa’s and Prep Kitchen brand hummus have already been subject to the recall.

Tahini is a known high-risk food, and it is implicated in detections of salmonella from time to time around the world.

STUFF Food items usually have a "best before" or a "use by" date but what's the difference?

This is why tahini is subject to a more stringent process in New Zealand, requiring food safety border clearance, on top of all importers being legally responsible for assessing and confirming safety of imported food and ingredients before they sell them, New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle earlier said this is a “complex” recall, as it involves imported organic tahini used as an ingredient in other products.

Symptoms of salmonellosis appear within 12–72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between four and seven days.

In more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.

People with symptoms should drink lots of fluids and get plenty of rest.

NZFS is working with Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) to identify any cases of salmonellosis related to the recall.

“As this is a complicated investigative process and genome sequencing may be required to confirm the association, there have been no confirmed cases so far”, NZFS said on Friday.

Up-to-date information about all products affected by the recall, including specific batches, are published here.