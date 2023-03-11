'Be patient': Auckland's Southern Motorway reopens following crash

A crash on the Southern Motorway, headed southbound, closed part of the road earlier this afternoon, Waka Kotahi say.

Auckland’s Southern Motorway has reopened following a crash earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Police advised they were called to the crash, in the southbound lanes near Takanini, about midday.

The occupants were treated for mild and moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) advised on Twitter that State Highway 1 at Papakura was now open again, as of 1.35pm.

Southbound queues were back to Manukau, and drivers were advised to “please be patient while congestion eases”.

Shortly before 1.15pm, police advised three lanes were down to one, causing quite a bit of congestion.

It would take time to clear the cars, so drivers “should expect delays”.

Police were also responding to a single-vehicle crash further down the Southern Motorway, at Drury.

A vehicle collided with a power pole which is reported to be across the road. The occupants of the vehicle are reported to have left the scene, police said in a statement, about 12.50pm.