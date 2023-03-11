Part of Auckland's Southern Motorway closed following crash

A crash on the Southern Motorway, headed southbound, has closed part of the road, Waka Kotahi say.

Emergency services are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, at Takanini.

Police advised they were called to the crash, in the southbound lanes, about midday.

The occupants have been treated for mild and moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) advised on Twitter that the road was closed due to a crash near the Papakura off-ramp.

Drivers were advised to exit at Takanini, and use Great South Rd as a detour.

Police are also responding to a single-vehicle crash further down the Southern Motorway, at Drury.

A vehicle collided with a power pole which is reported to be across the road. The occupants of the vehicle are reported to have left the scene, police said in a statement, about 12.50pm.

Emergency services were en route.