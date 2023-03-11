Wellington motorway closed by serious crash between car and motorcycle

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car that has blocked the SH1 motorway in central Wellington.

Emergency services were advised of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorbike, southbound just before the Murphy Street off ramp at about 6.50pm, a police spokesperson said.

One person is seriously injured and has been taken to hospital, police said.

The Wellington Urban Motorway is closed to southbound traffic at the Aotea Quay off-ramp, according to Waka Kotahi.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the motorway may remain closed to southbound traffic for several hours, Waka Kotahi stated on its Facebook page.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a number of emergency service vehicles were at the scene, including fire appliances, police cars and an ambulance.

The motorway remains open to northbound traffic.