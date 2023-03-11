Lotto: Lucky night for punters in Auckland, Palmerston North after First Division draw

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Auckland’s Lotto winning streak is continuing – but punters in Palmerston North have got in on the fun too after Saturday night’s draw.

Three players split a $1 million prize after Saturday night’s draw, two from Auckland and one from Palmy.

The winning tickets were sold at Clendon Postshop Lotto and Roscommon Superette in Auckland, and Awapuni Four Square in Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night and has rolled over to Wednesday.

The jackpot will be $12 million.

Two Lucky Strike players have also had a very good night, each winning $150,000 with Strike Four.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Broadway in Palmerston North and Balclutha Bookshop in Balclutha.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check it as soon as possible in-store or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto players have had a good start to the year.

In February, a $10.5 million win left a Hamilton couple in “total shock”.

“It never crossed our minds that this could happen to us,” one of the anonymous winners said.

“It was strange going to work and acting like everything was normal,” the multimillionaire said.

“We haven’t quite grasped the enormity of it yet.”