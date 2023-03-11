Light quakes strike near Wellington and Hanmer Springs

Light earthquakes have struck near Wellington and Hanmer Springs

Light earthquakes have struck near Wellington and Hanmer Springs, with thousands of people reporting feeling the quakes on Saturday night.

A magnitude 4.4 quake struck 30km west of Hanmer Springs at 11:06pm.

It struck at a depth of 5km, according to Geonet.

About two minutes later, another magnitude 4.4 quake struck 20km west of Wellington. It struck at a depth of 46km.

Geonet received more than 12,000 felt reports for the quakes in the minutes after they hit.

Numerous people commented on the quakes on social media late on Saturday night, including Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

“Really? #eqnz” he wrote on Twitter.

There have been no reports of significant damage from either quake.