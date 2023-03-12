Late actor Pua Magasiva had been struggling with childhood trauma, alcohol abuse, prior to death
Late actor Pua Magasiva was using alcohol as a coping mechanism for his anger in the lead up to his death, a coroner has revealed.
The former Shortland Street star, 38, died in May 2019, from suicide, a month after he was sentenced for putting his wife in a headlock, dragging her by the neck and spitting in her face.
Coroner Tracey Fitzgibbon’s said Magasiva had been “stressed” about the public finding out about the drunken assault on his wife, Lizz Sadler, and being turned down for acting roles.
Magasiva had struggled with his mental health and Sadler said during their three-year relationship he’d made suicide threats multiple times but never actually harmed himself.
In 2018, Magasiva began seeing a registered alcohol and drug clinician to focus on the origins of his “problematic” alcohol use.
The clinician observed he had “an extensive history of accumulated grief”, along with trust issues and problems managing his emotions due to childhood trauma.
It was noted Magasiva had indicators of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Magasiva was charged with the assault on his wife shortly after beginning sessions and confided in the clinician about it.
The pair set about developing “healthy coping mechanisms” and “identifying and processing old emotion that remained from past trauma”.
The clinician observed Magasiva had “an ingrained self-sabotage mechanism that appeared to interfere with his best intentions”, which resulted in future appointments being made and then missed.
The last appointment Magasiva attended was in December 2018.
The day before Magasiva’s death, the couple had travelled to Wellington for the weekend and met a friend at the Intercontinental hotel for drinks and dinner.
Sadler noted when Magasiva was drinking he would get “a lot more anxious” about their relationship.
Sadler said they went to a comedy club with the friend, his wife – who was Magasiva’s sister – and a group of others.
Sadler and her sister-in-law went to another club shortly before midnight when she received a text from Magasiva saying he “knew what she was doing and he could do the same too”.
A minute later he followed the text up by saying goodnight. Sadler replied telling him to read his texts back but became worried when he didn’t reply.
She tried to call him, but said she doesn’t remember talking to him so she returned to the hotel out of concern.
When Sadler returned to the room Magasiva confronted her asking where she’d been and that she didn’t love him.
Sadler said Magasiva pushed her and she pushed back. During the altercation, Sadler hit her head against a glass table and began bleeding. She got up and he pushed her back down onto the bed.
“He told Ms Sadler it was her fault and she was an abuser,” Fitzgibbons said, “and then told her he was going to kill himself and life wasn’t worth living.
Sadler replied with “you always say that”, before going to the shower to try and wash her hair but “the blood kept coming out”.
She was in the shower for four minutes and discovered Magasiva’s body when she emerged.
Fitzgibbon said Sadler tried to wake her husband up before calling 111 and attempting CPR until paramedics arrived.
Magasiva couldn’t be revived and was declared dead while Sadler was taken to hospital to get her head wound checked.
Fitzgibbon said Magasiva had a number of stressors in his life at the time of his death including the lapse in name suppression, the argument with his wife and obtaining further acting work and his alcohol use.
