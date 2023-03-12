Man saved by neighbour after boat rolls off trailer

A man was taken to hospital after a boat rolled off the back of a trailer, leaving him trapped underneath. (file photo)

A man was saved by a neighbour after becoming trapped under a boat that rolled off a trailer, police said on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said police arrived at an address on Lynda Avenue in Paparangi after being told a boat had rolled off a trailer, trapping a man underneath.

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.do.nz

But police arrived to find the boat had been pulled off the man by a neighbour’s vehicle.

The man was then taken to Wellington Hospital by Wellington Free Ambulance in a moderate condition.