The Unruly matriarch: Jennifer Ward-Lealand on playing an iconic tourist

Do you remember the strange story of the Unruly Tourists? Well it's becoming something... more.

In the summer of 2018/19, New Zealand was gripped by the strangest of stories - the visit by a family of "unruly tourists" who left litter strewn at a beach, dashed from multiple restaurants without paying, and even stole a Christmas tree from a petrol station. By 2020, memories of their visit had faded and the family was long-gone - but the head of New Zealand Opera had seen dramatic potential in their story, and commissioned a controversial new work based on their visit.

Over the past week, Stuff has released its new documentary Unruly, a six-part series which follows, fly-on-the-wall-style, the development of The Unruly Tourists comic opera, now playing at the Bruce Mason Centre as part of the Auckland Arts Festival.

One of Aotearoa's acting greats, Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand signed on to play Margaret Murphy - a fictional re-imagining of the family's matriarch - in the opera. As opening night approached, she talked to documentary producer Alison Mau about why she threw her support behind the project.

Stuff The 'Unruly Tourists' wreaked havoc across New Zealand in 2019.

AM: What are your memories of the summer of 2018/2019 and the tourist family's visit?

JWL: I don't think you could avoid seeing it in the press. It wasn't that I slavishly followed it, but I was certainly aware of it, because everybody was talking about it.

AM: Do you remember what you found remarkable about it, whether it was about the family or the coverage?

JWL: It was both. There was a bit of, 'what are you doing coming here, trashing our beaches', but there was also… I was fascinated at the country's fascination with it. It must have been a slow news summer, because everybody got on the bandwagon. And New Zealand developed slightly vigilante-style tactics. I think these people didn't necessarily help themselves, either, the tourists - they had some pretty poor behaviour there, obviously, but something about it really excited the national psyche.

AM: How did you come to be involved in The Unruly Tourists - the opera?

JWL: I was approached by Thomas [de Mallet Burgess, general director of NZ Opera]. And as soon as I saw that Livi and Amanda, The Fan Brigade were involved, and Luke [Di Somma, composer and conductor] was involved, well, I was immediately interested, because I've been a fan of The Fan Brigade for a long time - I'm always excited to see what they're doing next. And this sounded like a great idea.

Supplied Comedy duo Livi Reihana and Amanda Kennedy, also known as The Fan Brigade.

Also, I directed the touring version of That Bloody Woman, so I'd had a reasonably long association with Luke, and I really rate him as a composer. And so that combo was very exciting.

AM: Are you a fan of opera?

JWL: I am. I grew up with it, my mother was repetiteur (a tutor of opera singers) for NZ Opera for many years. So I was around opera for a whole lot of my childhood, and we used to have opera singers coming to the house to work with Mum. And also, I've directed a couple of operas, so I do like opera. I like it best when it's really good theatre as well as magnificent singing. I have a huge admiration for opera singers - what they can do with those instruments, it's incredible. I think it can be exciting on a really visceral level, to hear a magnificent voice - but I really, really love it when those magnificent voices are combined with amazing performances.

AM: The libretto is based on recent events - it's a ‘tale from living memory’ - which makes it a rather unusual offering from NZ Opera. Is it important to tell new stories?

JWL: Oh, absolutely, yes. There are some magnificent stories that have epic themes to them, and epic themes really lend themselves well to opera - the human condition and all its foibles. We have to tell new stories, because there will be audiences who don't necessarily want to hear the old stories, or they don't have as much attachment to them.

I think most arts organisations in New Zealand, that's their mandate - to build audiences for tomorrow, so the art form doesn't die out. We can't rely on one group of people who will always come to opera, you know - we have to start expanding.

I know so many people who have [said], I've never really been to an opera before, but I'm booked for this one.

Andi Crown/Supplied Jennifer Ward-Lealand plays a controversial matriarch in Unruly Tourists.

AM: It stirred up some controversy when it was announced. How do you think the finished production will go down with audiences and critics?

JWL: The more I rehearse the show, the more I go, ‘we're not doing a documentary’, you know? This is artistic entertainment. I'm playing a character based on this family and the story is based on what happened in New Zealand and all of the things that brought up; yes, their bad behaviour… and our propensity towards being very protective of our country and its reputation. There are really big themes there.

Those are really interesting things, and the way this production is coming together, I see it's a very theatrical version of that. So don't come along expecting to see those people portrayed in reality, if you like. Having said that, a lot of the libretto contains stuff that people wrote on Facebook, and in letters to the editor, and said on the radio, and was espoused by politicians. They're real. So even if you're sometimes, like, ‘wow, that's a bit on the nose’ - it happened. We have to take responsibility for that.

AM: I wonder about the important cultural considerations. Firstly, how would you say the cultural identity of the tourists themselves was held or considered?

JWL: We've all been looking at a lot of resources around the travelling community, and it's not something we're terribly familiar with here in New Zealand. We've all been looking at a lot of material around that culture, and understanding that culture and how close-knit they are, and ideas of femininity and masculinity - all of that. Also, we've been having some very good accent coaching… So that's been very useful, and a joy to perform.

My character, Margaret, has a song where she says, ‘I want to know, are you telling me that no-one here has littered? Are you telling me that no-one here steals? Are you telling me that all your kids have shoes? You know, look at you! Are you really so much better than us?’

The other thing that's come up is that we [the family] have been so hounded and bullied and disliked that it's almost water off a duck's back, because from most things that you see on television, travellers are not terribly welcome wherever they go. That's the impression I get, I mean, unless they're more settled in a particular area. So that is not new to us, but I think the level of it here was probably incredibly shocking. And that is definitely captured in the libretto.

AM: The lead character in The Unruly Tourists is Manaia, a Māori woman journalist, and the writers say this was a deliberate choice. What's your take on the importance of that choice?

JWL: Well, she's dealing with institutional racism as well. At the workplace, it's very clear that people don't really see her, and don't really want to have the kaupapa that she's interested in talking about - it's not going to get enough clicks. But I think she's then lured into this [story], she's carried along with this rush. I mean, you can tell me this Ali, is it a rush when your article gets clicks?

AM: Yes. Even for an old trouper like me.

JWL: It's a rush. Same with us, it's a rush when we get bums on seats, when the work is seen. And so if your work has been seen, that's going to further your career potentially. But [Manaia] is savvy enough to realise that she, as the media, [is] part of the problem as well.

AM: Tell us about the character you play.

JWL: Oh, Margaret! [with an accent] Well. So, Margaret is fiercely protective, she's probably as much of a mother to her grandchild as [the character] Tricia-Lee is, most of the time I've got the pram, which we think is quite funny. But there's never a sense of, ‘you should be doing this’. We are a family, we're a unit. And I love my husband, and I love my children. And I also like wine!

For our story in this particular opera, we've been talking about the fact that our son wants to see the hobbits, and it's not really my bag - but we all want him to be happy. You know, the longest trip they've probably ever made, thousands of miles away to New Zealand, because our son wants to see the hobbits. And I love that they've done that. I mean, yeah, turns out pretty crappy for them in the end.

AM: What has it been like having a documentary crew filming all of this?

JWL: I haven't found it problematic at all. I think you've been very discreet and transparent. I have to say that it's always a little hard in rehearsal, because you're discovering things, you're trying things out, you're failing and succeeding at other times as you try something that didn't work. And some of that process will be captured by you. And I'll look at it and go, ‘oh, God, I'm not doing it like that any more’. Well, you know, hopefully people will understand as we go along with us that it's just part of the process.

Unruly – the web series – was made with the support of NZ On Air