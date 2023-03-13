Live: Chris Hipkins rolls out second policy purge, cutting many relating to the environment and transport... watch here

Seventeen injured in minibus and motorhome crash near Waitomo

16:17, Mar 13 2023
The crash happened on Fullerton road on Monday afternoon (file photo).
Stuff
A crash between a minibus and a motorhome has left 17 people hurt near Waitomo, police say.

The crash occurred about 2pm on Monday on Fullerton Rd, close to the popular tourist destination, and two of the injured people were airlifted to hospital.

Police say ten people have minor to moderate injuries and another seven, minor injuries.

The road is blocked and enquiries are ongoing, say police.

Two people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital in moderate condition, a Hato Hone St John statement said.

Road ambulances took three others - two in moderate condition and one in minor condition – to Waikato.

The remaining patients were to be taken to either to Te Kūiti or Waikato Hospital.

As well as the helicopter, three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, a St John manager went to the scene.

Google Maps was showing congestion around Waitomo Caves after a crash involving a minibus was reported on Fullerton Rd.
Google
