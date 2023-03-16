Second teen in critical condition days after SUV carrying eight hit parked car

The teenager was originally considered serious but stable, but has been moved into intensive care, Te Whatu Ora said.

A second of the eight teens in an SUV which flipped after hitting a parked car is now in a critical condition.

One teenager had critical injuries immediately after the crash, but another – who had been in a serious but stable condition – had worsened and was in Waikato Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on Thursday.

Nicole Anderson and her husband Benjamin Hills were awoken by the sounds of skids, and then the crash, on their Hamilton road at 12.30am on Sunday.

A home security camera captured the moment the vehicle smashed into the couple’s parked car, then a tree, and flipped – taking out their fence.

READ MORE:

* Home security cam captures moment SUV carrying 8 teens smashes into parked car

* Injured teenager pulled from boot after vehicle carrying eight crashed - witness

* Boy crawls out of 'horrific' crash scene screaming 'help me'



Police were investigating the crash that injured four of the eight passengers, aged between 14 and 17.

The teenager assessed as critical after the crash was transferred from Waikato Hospital to Auckland’s Starship Hospital, a Te Whatu Ora Waikato spokesperson said on Thursday.

Another patient - who had been serious but stable condition in a ward - had worsened and was now in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

The other two had been discharged.

Hills, who saw aftermath of the crash, said one person had been trapped, but the others climbed out themselves.

STUFF A private security camera has captured the moment a car carrying eight people crashed on a Hamilton street on Sunday.

The boy who was trapped was “twisted” and stuck in the well of the boot, Hills said. Other neighbours, some with medical training, rushed to his aid.

They straightened his neck and he started to breathe again, but was in and out of consciousness.

Hills said it looked like there had been three people in the boot, three in the back seat, one in the passenger seat and one driving.

Tom Lee/Stuff A parked car was hit by the SUV.

One teenager suffered critical injuries in the impact, and two were in a serious condition and another with moderate injuries.

Video of the crash shows headlights approaching, then there’s the sound of skidding and impact as the SUV crashes into a parked vehicle, then a tree, before wiping out a fence.