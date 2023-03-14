Aucklanders to pay around $100 more a year for water

Exclusive look inside Watercare's Central Interceptor tunnel, when it reached a milestone of 1km bored underneath Auckland. (Video published June 2022)

Aucklanders will pay about a hundred dollars more a year for water in 2023 as Watercare’s Board of Directors confirm a 9.5% increase from the start of July.

Watercare chief executive Dave Chambers said that in real terms the average household bill would increase by around $2.20 a week.

The price for 1000 litres of water will go from $1.825 to $1.998, while 1000 litres of wastewater will go from $3.174 to $3.476. The fixed wastewater charge will go from $264 a year to $289.

“We encourage our customers to get in touch with us if they’re struggling to pay their bills. We can work out flexible payment plans,” Chambers said.

By Watercare’s estimates, the new charges will mean Aucklanders will spend between 23 and 45 cents each time they have a shower, assuming a shower takes between four and eight minutes. Washing the car with a hose for 10 minutes will cost 71 cents.

In a statement, they said the increase had been in the pipeline since December 2020 when it was consulted on in the council’s long-term plan.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Central Interceptor is among the projects that Watercare has had to invest in, in 2023.

Since the plan was written, the city’s financial and weather conditions had only worsened.

“Since the board approved the price path in 2020, we’ve faced significant challenges, including very high rates of inflation and extreme weather events ranging from drought to the recent floods,” Chambers said.

He said Watercare had undertaken cost saving measures, including axing 57 jobs, to limit the price increases passed onto Aucklanders.

“One of the ways we’ve made savings is by reducing our overall head count through attrition. We’ve gone from having 1255 full-time equivalent staff in June 2022, to 1198 in January.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Watercare has a $13 billion infrastructure bill it needs to foot over the next 10 years.

A recent review of Watercare’s Asset Management Plan has identified a forecast capital expenditure increase of $3.6 billion over the next 10 years.

“This takes our forecast capital expenditure to more than $13 billion over the next 10 years. To fund this, we’ll need to increase the amount we borrow,” Chambers says.

Watercare reports that it will spend $1 billion on infrastructure projects in the next financial year including a 45 million litre reservoir on Redoubt Rd and the Central Interceptor wastewater pipe.