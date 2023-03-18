Mike King: 'I'm not brown enough for Māori and too brown for Pākehā'
Mike King has opened up about “not being brown enough for his own people” as he and Simon Bridges discussed the challenges they face living in Māori and Pākehā worlds.
The mental health advocate is the latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, where he and host Bridges discussed King’s battle with addiction, his transition from stand-up and cancel culture.
At the start of the discussion, the two Māori men reflected on living in both Māori and Pākehā worlds.
King says he feels his whakapapa through Hokianga-based iwi, Te Māhurehure, but also “knows for a fact… I'm too brown for white people and I'm not brown enough for my own people”.
Bridges replies: “This is my world.”
King, who aims to normalise conversations about mental health among young people through the I Am Hope foundation, continues: “People know I don't kōrero Māori, particularly old kuia, and they will come up and speak to me exclusively in Māori to humiliate me.”
The 60-year-old former New Zealander of the Year says he can understand that, but offered a retort to those who say he should learn te reo Māori.
“Because it's not my purpose right now. There are plenty of others… young people keeping the language alive.
“I'm a servant to young people in this country… and I will do everything in my power to give our kids a better life than what I had.”
For the full interview, which also covers King’s views on the mental health “industry” and his advice for parents when it comes to the mental health of their children, listen via the audio player above, or click here. Follow Generally Famous on Apple, Spotify, or any other podcast app, to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.
