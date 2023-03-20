Massive effort by Manawatū people assisting cyclone-stricken communties

Digging into the Hawke’s Bay silt are, from left, Bobby-Jae McDonald, Sophia Arthur, and Bree-Anna McDonald.

The desolation left both on farmland and faces by Cyclone Gabrielle is having a powerful impact on the Manawatū people finding different ways to support their provincial neighbours.

Whether on the ground, sweating amid the silt, or offering small gestures of support, much Manawatū mahi is assisting communities in Hawke’s Bay, Tararua and East Coast ravaged by the February cyclone, that sparked a national state of emergency.

Ashhurst man Arthur Yeo had a digger, and knew it could be put to good use in Hawke’s Bay.

He was part of a six-person crew who spent a week earlier this month volunteering in devastated Pakowhai, an area enveloped by two rivers, the Tūtaekurī and the Ngaruroro, both of which had breached their banks.

Supplied A Hawke’s Bay farmhouse immersed in silt.

He said the scenes were unbelievable, with still so much silt, and apples and apple bins scattered everywhere, and the stories of residents harrowing.

Two-and-a-half days were spent clearing out the house of a man in his 70s, who had to escape the roof space of his garage at 4am in the morning, diving through pitch black floodwaters. He was washed into a tree and was eventually able to get on his roof before being rescued.

“All we did was clear silt and mud, and rubbish from inside his house, so air could get under it and dry out the subfloor,” Yeo said.

Almost everything was covered by a 60-centimetre layer of silt, and many items had flooded in from other properties.

Supplied Helping out in Hawke’s Bay, following Cyclone Gabrielle, are, from left, Arthur Yeo, brother Alister Yeo, Hamish McDonald, from Rangiwahia, Sophia Arthur, Bobby-Jae McDonald and Bree-Anna McDonald.

“We kept asking him, what do you want done with this? He’d say “I don’t know. It’s not mine”.

Yeo said the elderly man struggled to know what to do with himself, and was likely still in shock. Left with nothing but a ruined house and the clothes on his back, the circumstances had a big impact on three girls, aged 15 to 17, who were in the crew.

“They just looked at me with mud up to their ears and said “he doesn’t have a home”. It’s quite confronting.

“They said they’d never take for granted the value of having a home. It was such a valuable life experience. It really impacted them.”

Yeo said he met people volunteering in Hawke’s Bay who were from Marton, Levin, Palmerston North and Kāpiti.

He hoped to return and provide further help, with alerts and calls for assistance coming often through the Cyclone Hawke’s Bay Help Facebook page.

“I just thought, I’ve got this digger, I can help. And boy did it get employed.”

All aboard the little waka

A group of about 35 Manawatū farmers have been organising trips to Central Hawke’s Bay, providing practical assistance, such as patching fences, and digging out yards and pumps.

Pitching in via the Little Waka For Hawke’s Bay Facebook group. Member David Skiffington said the name reflected their efforts to emulate the work of the Little Ships at Dunkirk during World War II.

Art for heart’s sake

Supplied CubbyHouse Pioneer Highway raised over $2000 for Cyclone Gabrielle relief through an auction of children's paintings.

Palmerston North preschool The CubbyHouse raised more than $2000 from an auction of children’s artwork.

Regional manager Michela Homer said they wanted to do something to help as so many of the children and parents had stories of extended whānau affected by the cyclone.

Each child made their own unique canvas and families were invited to bid on their child’s work. Bids ranged from $1 to more than $100.

Tops effort

Supplied Darcy Cummings, 9, raised $100 from making and selling tie-dyed clothes, which he donated to cyclone relief.

An ex-pat Palmerston North boy turned his birthday gift into a fundraising effort.

Darcy Cummings, 9, who lives in Melbourne, made and sold T-shirts and socks with the tie-dying kit his parents gave him for his birthday to raise $100 for cyclone relief.

“I decided to do it because I was born in New Zealand and I moved to Australia when I was 2, and some of my family have been affected by the storms there.

“So, I wanted to raise some money to help everyone who might be having a tough time.”

Hole hearted

The Lions Club of Middle Districts has made two grants totalling $10,000 to assist the East Coast/Hawke’s Bay cyclone recovery from the proceeds of the Esplanade mini golf venture.

Donations from art show

All the proceeds from painter Graham Christensen’s exhibition in Feilding are bound for Manawatū Rural Support Service.

It also assists Civil Defence at times of emergency and its services were appreciated by the community of Pohangina Valley following the devastation to the area by Cyclone Gabrielle.

‘A Rural Perspective’ runs at the Feilding Arts Centre until March 30.

Horowhenua black out

Schools and businesses in Horowhenua have been encouraged to wear black and donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund, which is supporting the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

The Black Out is taking place on March 31, and there wil be an evening auction on April 1 at Te Takaretanga o Kura-hau-pō, showcasing the district's producers and local businesses.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said proceeds would directly to Hawke’s Bay and Tararua districts.

To make a contribution, use the account number 02-0668-0070607-002 and use either ‘Mayoral Relief Fund’ or ‘Cyclone Gabrielle’ as the reference when making the payment.