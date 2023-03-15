Charges laid over Muriwai skydiver death

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has filed multiple charges after a woman died while skydiving at Auckland’s Muriwai beach in March last year.

Sarah-Jane Bayram, a British national in her 50s, died after she was knocked unconscious and had her parachute deployed by another skydiver.

Last year, Skydive Auckland said she was one of a group of experienced skydivers who were taking part in a nine-way formation when two of the group collided in midair.

On Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority said they had filed multiple charges in relation to the incident, two charges against Skydive Auckland Ltd, and two against the Skydive Auckland Ltd’s director, Tony Green.

The charges have been filed under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and the Civil Aviation Act 1990.

In April, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it was looking into whether there were any similarities between the deaths of three skydivers in the North Island.

Since 2019, three recreational skydivers have died – two in Auckland and one in Tauranga. One of which was Bayram.

At the time, the CAA said it had a scheduled audit for SkyDive Auckland coming up in July and their investigation into Bayram’s death was continuing.

Bayram descended into the sea, and was rescued by two off-duty lifeguards who tried to save her, but she died at the beach.

The other skydiver involved in the collision – a man in his 20s – suffered minor injuries after landing on the beach.

One of Bayram’s friends, Lisa Chambers, said she had a “huge passion for skydiving”, and a quirky, adventure-driven attitude.

“With your big smile you would free-fall and love every second of it. New Zealand skies will not be the same without you, but your spirit will always fly with us there,” Chambers said.

Bayram had been an experienced skydiver and had done more than 200 jumps in her lifetime, both in New Zealand and abroad.