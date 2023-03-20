New Putāruru retirement village gets underway with plans to double its size

Developer Tim Bartells, left, and South Waikato mayor Gary Petley turning the sod at the Springwater Country Estate retirement village site in Putāruru.

A $200m retirement village project in Putāruru could become the largest in the country, the developer says - and work has started.

The 16ha Springwater Country Estate site on Kennedy Dr was blessed by South Waikato mana whenua Ngāti Raukawa last week and earthworks have started on the 254-villa village which will boast its own bowling green, medical facilities, picture theatre and restaurant.

Developer Tim Bartells said his relationship with the South Waikato District Council provided a blueprint for processing resource consents and praised the “business-friendly” council for its work with him and his team.

“We developed a Memorandum of Understanding with the council that provides for a one-stop planning contact – that’s the key.

“Being able to reach out any time to a dedicated planning resource who has all the history, understands the consent, and has been involved with the project from the start, has been extremely beneficial,” he said.

Springwater Country Estate will be Bartells’ third retirement village alongside Longridge Country Estate, a 420-unit village in Paeroa, and Amberley Country Estate, a 250-unit village in Christchurch.

“I’ve worked through consent processes with several councils, and South Waikato’s approach has established a blueprint for how it should be done.

“They deserve a lot of kudos, and it’s something other councils should emulate to streamline property development.”

Supplied A blessing of the site for Pūtaruru’s Springwater Country Estate retirement village was held recently with developer Tim Bartells hopeful he’ll be able to buy more land to extend the development.

Bartells said he’d like to double the size of the village to around 500 villas if he could secure the purchase of additional land bordering the site.

“It would be unique ... and would wrap around the Putāruru golf course and be the largest retirement village in New Zealand with villas having direct access to the golf course.”

Bartells said there would be no issue with building and construction supplies as they had been ordered in advance.

“Now there’s a surplus of supply in the market, so what was happening two years ago is not happening now, but we are dealing with significant price increases”.

Supplied Springwater Country Estate is located next to the Putāruru Golf Course and rugby club, and features its own bowling green and medical facilities.

Initially, Springwater Country Estate would feature 254 mixed sized villas from 95m2 to 185m2, along with a 2000m² resort quality recreation and community facility incorporating a heated swimming pool, spa, gym, picture theatre, restaurant and café, library, doctors’ rooms, snooker and pool tables, a Menz shed, bowling green, virtual golf and more.

“Typically, we get a certain amount of uptake from locals, but at least 75% of our people will come in from other places, and this will be a significant boost for the town and local economy.

“A development like this brings in more people to live in the district and with seven or eight years of guaranteed employment, some contractors will move to the area as well.”

The retirement village follows on from other multi-million dollar investments in the district recently, including the South Waikato Trades Training Centre to the north of Tokoroa, and the Olam dairy processing facility just south of Tokoroa.