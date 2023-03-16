Drilling at State Highway 25A on Coromandel slip yields no rock after 15m

Cracks in key Coromandel road SH25A fast turned into a slip that is still growing. It's "extraordinary" and no-one can say when it'll be fixed, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said. Video first published February 2 2023.

After drilling to a depth of 15m into the soil above the State Highway 25A slip, rock is still yet to be found.

The ten-tonne drilling rig belonging to Tauranga borers Perry Drilling, is drilling for core samples above the slip that wiped out the Coromandel Peninsula’s main arterial route in successive collapses during a summer of cyclones.

According to Waka Kotahi, the soil samples will be used to establish how suitable the surrounding soil is to be built on.

Supplied The drilling rig above the slip on SH25A.

The drilling rig has been operational since the beginning of the week and will drill to a depth of 20m.

Drilling is set to finish at the northern site by the end of the week.

Elsewhere, on the slip site, holes had been drilled on the slip’s eastern side near to where the road still remains intact. Here, at a depth of five metres, rock was located.

Early next week, another rig will be put in place on the slip face below what used to be the road, Waka Kotahi says.