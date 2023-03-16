Greenpeace protesters removed by police from Fonterra Auckland office

Two protesters have been apprehended at a protest outside Fonterra's headquarters in Auckland Central

Police removed two Greenpeace protesters from outside Fonterra’s central Auckland headquarters on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Greenpeace said it was turning Fonterra’s headquarters into a “virtual flood zone”, and were placing pieces of abandoned flood-damaged furniture outside the building.

Those items have since been taken away in a trailer. A Stuff journalist at the scene said two police cars and a police van with five officers were there.

Greenpeace had blocked the main entrance, and staff were entering through side doors.

A police spokesperson said police were aware of a small protest taking place on Fanshawe Street and were monitoring the situation.

Greenpeace said the action was to remind the government Fonterra was the nation's biggest producer of climate emissions, which contributed to this summer’s deadly and destructive storms.

Greenpeace Aotearoa climate campaigner Christine Rose said they were “returning to sender” damaged household goods from the community.

Fonterra spokesperson Charlotte Rutherford said Fonterra respected the right of New Zealanders to protest peacefully.

“We are all too aware of the impacts of climate change with many of our farmer shareholders being impacted by the recent weather events.”

Rutherford said Fonterra was investing more than a billion dollars in sustainability over the coming years, and was committed to getting out of coal by 2037. It also had 18 methane projects underway, she said.