Cosplaying couriers lead flood relief fundraiser

Tokoroa-based independent courier drivers Xanthe Pita, left, and Daniel Patterson drove supplies to Rotorua before they were airlifted to the flood stricken east coast.

Every now and then a hero comes along to brighten someone's day, but in the South Waikato they have two cosplaying couriers helping lead efforts to fundraise for the flood ravaged east coast.

Baby formula, trucking services, and men with muscles were just some of the essential items businesses across the South Waikato have had flown to the Hawke’s Bay after it was severely hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The South Waikato’s response to the storm has been generous as locals joined forces to help those who lost everything in the cyclone.

Tokoroa’s Rebekah Garner, The Event Girl, and local courier driver Daniel Patterson, aka Spider-man, helped rally other businesses, arranging drop-off points for donations and transport to Rotorua Airport to fly supplies to the Hawke’s Bay just days after the disaster.

Garner is known for leading the charge in times of emergency.

“As soon as the cyclone happened, people were reaching out asking me how they could help,” she said.

Locla businesses The Event Girl, Ray White, Westpac, Muscle & Curve Fitness, and Tīrau Earthmovers did their own call outs and created drop-off points for the community to leave donations.

Patterson then collected the donations and took them to Rotorua with his colleague Xanthe Pita ready to be packed and shipped.

“I had a friend on the ground who I knew through the event industry and I asked her what the most important things they needed were,” Garner said.

Supplied/Waikato Times Staff from Transform Aotearoa travelled from the South Waikato to help clean up silt from a Hawke’s Bay winery.

Nappies, sanitary items, towels, blankets and food were requested, and businesses across the region went above and beyond to help those affected with local charitable trust Transform Aotearoa sending down a group of muscled men who helped clean up a vineyard.

Waratah NZ, a company which has served the global forestry industry for 50 years through their parent company Deere & Co, donated US$50,000 (about NZ$80,000) to the New Zealand Red Cross.

Tīrau Earthmovers were another business keen to get their hands dirty, opening its yard as drop of point for donations, and was overwhelmed by the response from the community.

“For days our smoko room was a busy hive of people dropping things off and we had our staff sorting through it,” said Tīrau Earthmovers administrator Casey Ensor.

Supplied/Waikato Times Daniel “Spider-man” Patterson and his courier driver colleague Xanthe Pita drove supplies to Rotorua.

“While we were gathering donations, a couple of our drivers transported a few loads of donated hay bales and silage bales to farmers in need,” she said.

“Our team stayed for four days, helping where they could and putting their skills to good use, including jumping on machinery with Dodge Contracting from Hastings.

“It was a real eye-opener for them all – you can’t quite comprehend the devastation until you witness it first-hand.

“It was incredible to see the support and generosity from our community, it was quite emotional walking into that smoko room every day seeing the donations grow,” Ensor said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys damage in Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Spider-man Patterson said he had a connection with the team at Rotorua Whakaora, a local charity who were already sending donations to the East Coast.

“I started carting over local donations from Tokoroa to Rotorua with my friend Xanthe to get them on either a truck, a van, or in the air,” he said.

Patterson said his Spider-Man cosplay idea came about during the first Covid-19 lockdown when he was delivering home education packs to every school student in Tokoroa.

“Me and a mate, who dressed up as [Super] Mario thought it would be a bit of hoot and would put a smile on the kids’ faces and give them something to talk about while they were stuck at home.

“Why Spider-man? Well, my body type is not suited to a Superman or Thor and I did have a Spider-man costume at home, so there you go.”