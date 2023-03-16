How to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Aotearoa

The skies above Dublin have been lit up by the "Orchestra of Light" (video published March 2021).

It’s that time of year again, when everyone in the world who may have a sliver of Irish ancestry celebrates St Patrick’s Day.

March 17 marks the death of St Patrick, the first patron saint of Ireland, and has been a national holiday in Ireland since the early 17th century, when it was marked as a “feast day”.

Unlike popular belief, the day is not about getting drunk, but about recognising Irish culture, with parades, displays of Irish dancing and Irish musicians.

Irish expat and trustee of the annual St Patrick’s Festival in Auckland, Cathy O’Sullivan, explained why the day was “so important”.

READ MORE:

* Punters celebrate St Patrick's Day in small numbers as Omicron spreads

* St Patrick's Day: New attractions in Ireland since Kiwis last visited

* Watch: Spectacular drone light show for St Patrick's Day



“It’s important to expats to celebrate Ireland’s national holiday, so we can feel close to home even though we are so far away,” O’Sullivan said.

“It’s amazing that for such a small country, our national holiday is celebrated around the world. I don’t think any other country could say that.”

Cathy O'Sullivan/Supplied Cathy O'Sullivan urged people to expose themselves to Irish culture this St Patrick's Day.

O’Sullivan said one in six Kiwis had Irish ancestry, which was why the day had become such a big deal in Aotearoa.

“No matter where you are, you feel that connection back home, regardless of whether you were born there, or have family there, or have a small bit of Irish in you,” she said.

“It’s no longer just a day, but a whole week.”

On Saturday, O’Sullivan, along with hundreds of Irish Kiwis, will be heading to Queen St, where the largest St Patrick’s parade in the Southern Hemisphere will be taking place.

St Patricks Day Festival/Supplied The Sky Tower will also be getting in on the Irish celebrations this St Patrick’s Day.

Starting at midday, the festival will feature a variety of traditional Irish music and dance performances, alongside a parade of colourful floats, costumes and marching bands.

The festivities will then continue on Fort St, where the Irish Music and Dance Festival will be held from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, with performances from Irish dancers.

O’Sullivan said that if you’re wanting to really expose yourself to Irish culture, head to the Auckland Irish Club in Mount Albert.

“It’s a fun, safe, environment to experience a true sense of Irish song and dance,” she said.

Dr Rudis/Supplied Green frosé will be flowing at Dr Rudi’s for St Patrick’s Day.

There is a variety of events to choose from in Auckland, with Viaduct bar Dr Rudi’s serving up a green frosé (frozen rosé) and the Sky Tower lighting up in green for the occasion.

In Northland, two Whangārei Irish pubs, the Irish Wolf and the Jovial Judge, are planning a full day of live music.

Wellington will also be holding a St Patrick’s Day parade this Sunday from 1pm, where Irish Kiwis will be marching from Odlin’s Plaza to Wellington waterfront, finishing up with live performances at Queen’s Wharf.

St Patricks Day Festival/Supplied A shamrock was traditionally used as a metaphor for the Christian Holy Trinity and a symbol of Ireland.

For Irish Kiwis further down south, Christchurch Irish society is kicking off early with a breakfast on March 17, and a traditional Irish stew dinner the same day.

On Saturday, there will be a St Patrick’s Community Fun Day, with bouncy castles, face painting and an Irish spin on the traditional egg and spoon race, instead using a “spud” and “hurley” – a wooden stick used in Irish sport.

O’Sullivan had one warning for those throwing themselves into St Patrick’s Day cheer – pace yourself.

“Don’t use this has your practice day for drinking, be safe, and have fun,” she said.