Are hugs OK in the workplace? An employment lawyer's guide to physical greetings
Thinking of going in for the hug with your favourite co-worker on a Monday morning? Err on the side of caution and make sure they’re comfortable with it, an expert says.
Physical boundaries in a workplace can be tricky to navigate, employment lawyer Alison Maelzer said, as in some situations a physical greeting might not be appropriate. Meanwhile others – a hongi or a handshake, for example – might be expected.
On Thursday, the Auckland District Court ruled that a nurse would be discharged without conviction after hugging a fellow nurse “too tightly” at Auckland City Hospital in February 2021.
Maelzer, a partner at the Auckland law firm Hesketh Henry, has some recommendations for employees wanting to make sure they are being respectful in their greetings.
There’s no catch-all advice, she said, but you should be able to get a good steer by following workplace guidelines and exercising caution.
“Don’t touch your colleagues unless you are confident that they are happy with, and expecting, that physical contact.
“That’s just a life rule.”
If someone mentions that they are uncomfortable with the greeting, such as a hug, and you then persist, it’s likely to be seen as a form of harassment, Maelzer said.
On the other side of it, if you feel uncomfortable with an interaction with a colleague, you should raise your concerns, she said.
Maelzer said there are some situations where it would be more expected for there to be physical greetings – like in a formal cultural environment.
“In an iwi organisation there might be more of an expectation that there would be hugs, hongi or perhaps even a kiss on the cheek.”
Workplaces will not have a policy listing everything that is acceptable and not acceptable, so the cautious approach is always best, she said.