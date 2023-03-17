Rocket Lab launches second rocket from US soil

The Stronger Together mission saw an Electron rocket launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Rocket Lab launched its second rocket from its new US launch complex at 11.38am on Friday.

The rocket was launched on a dedicated mission for Capella Space, a US satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company.

It will deliver to orbit two Synthetic Aperture Radar satellites. Rocket Lab will not attempt to recover the Electron rocket.

Launch Complex 2 is Rocket Lab’s first launch site on US soil and is capable of supporting one launch a month.

Rocket Lab has now launched 34 rockets, 32 of them from its launch complex on the Māhia Peninsular near Gisborne.