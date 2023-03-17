'Inexcusable act of violence': Man shot by Auckland police hospitalised, fired 'at least seven' bullets at officers

Police provide update as man shot by police in west Auckland is in a critical condition in hospital.

The armed man shot by police after fleeing an attempted robbery at a petrol station in west Auckland is in a critical condition and undergoing surgery at Auckland Hospital.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan called the incident an “inexcusable act of violence”.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Hassan praised the “bravery, courage and tenacity” of responders and said she was grateful that no members of the public or police officers were seriously injured in the incident.

The man fired at police “at least seven times in a short 15 or 20 minute period” and showed “zero regard for the safety of police staff”, Hassan said.

READ MORE:

* Man 'relentlessly pursued' before jumping into Auckland harbour

* CCTV shows raiders smashing their way into a butchery in Auckland's St Johns

* Seven people arrested after police chase in central Auckland



“Police fired back on more than one occasion,” she said.

In a statement from Hassan issued by police after the press conference, Hassan said: “There may have also been occasions where the man discharged his firearm towards members of the public.”

During the press conference Hassan said there were at least “four or five” scenes across west Auckland, but police were still in the process of “putting things together”.

The man in relation to the incident was mid-20s and known to police with active charges against him.

Police believe he was acting alone, but say he managed to cause “a lot of havoc”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police have cordoned off Henderson Police Station following the armed incident.

Charges are yet to be laid, as investigators are still “piecing things together”.

One police officer received minor injuries when undertaking evasive action to avoid the offender.

Officers had pursued the man from a Gull petrol station in Henderson Valley and “multiple” shots were fired at police, Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan said.

A witness described a noise “like firecrackers” as she drove up to an intersection blocked by police.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police stand guard by a blue car.

The pursuit ended at Henderson Police Station, where the man got out of his vehicle holding a gun and refused to engage with officers.

“On multiple occasions this man has fired shots at police,” Hassan said.

“He has driven to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff.

“The man did not engage with police but was shot by officers. First aid is currently being provided to this man.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Armed police stand guard at the Gull station on Henderson Valley Road, West Auckland,

Hanlen Seupule, who lives near the scene, said she saw two men sprinting past the police station they heard a gunshot.

“At first I didn’t think anything off it. One second and then, boom.

“The police cars came past. I knew something was happening,” she said.

Seupule did not see who was shot and quickly headed back inside.

“It all happened so fast,” she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A man was shot at by police after a pursuit from a petrol station on Henderson Valley Road.

Police are advising the public to stay away from the area.

The incident began unfolding after 10am.

Armed police were posted at the bottom of Sel Peacock Drive, near Henderson Police Station. The station was still cordoned off at 12.45pm.

Christina Houghton said she was driving home from work through the intersection of Waikumete Rd and Hepburn when six police cars blocked off the intersection.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police have confirmed one man has been shot in the incident.

As Houghton began to hear a noise like firecrackers, the officers moved behind their cars, she said.

“It sounded like firecrackers, but it was bullets coming from a car up Waikumete.”

Houghton said she Iay across the front passengers seat to keep herself safe.

“It was just like out of a movie.”

Another local said she saw about 20 police cars rush past her apartment between about 10.20am and 10.30am.

Channelle/Supplied A police car could be seen with dozens of bullet marks peppering the rear door.

“We heard the sirens first and then saw the police with guns.

“There were cops with guns right outside our window, that’s when I knew something serious was going on.”

She said she’d never seen anything like this before.

“It was very scary,” she said.

A Gull petrol station spokesperson said the man had targeted the ATM within the Night’n Day shop at the station.

They said staff were being supported and had been told to go home for the day while police investigated.

More to come.