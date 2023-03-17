Man shot by police after he fired at officers during a pursuit in west Auckland

Police cordon off Henderson police station following an armed incident.

A man has been shot by police after fleeing an attempted robbery at petrol station in west Auckland.

Officers had pursued the man from a Gull petrol station in Henderson Valley and “multiple” shots were fired at police, Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan said.

A witness described a noise “like firecrackers” as she drove up to an intersection blocked by police.

The pursuit ended at Henderson Police Station, where the man got out of his vehicle holding a gun and refused to engage with officers.

“On multiple occasions this man has fired shots at police,” Hassan said.

“He has driven to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Armed police at the intersection of Buscomb Ave and Sel Peacock Drive in Henderson, Auckland.

“The man did not engage with police but was shot by officers. First aid is currently being provided to this man.”

Hanlen Seupule, who lives near the scene, said she saw two men sprinting past the police station the heard a gunshot.

“At first I didn’t think anything off it. One second and then, boom.

“The police cars came past. I knew something was happening,” she said.

Seupule did not see who was shot and quickly headed back inside.

“It all happened so fast,” she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police have confirmed one man has been shot in the incident.

Police are advising the public to stay away from the area.

The incident began unfolding after 10am.

Armed police were posted at the bottom of Sel Peacock Drive, near Henderson Police Station. The station was still cordoned off at 12.45pm.

Christina Houghton said she was driving home from work through the intersection of Waikumete Rd and Hepburn when six police cars blocked off the intersection.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A witness described hearing a noise like “firecrackers”.

As Houghton began to hear a noise like firecrackers, the officers moved behind their cars, she said.

“It sounded like firecrackers, but it was bullets coming from a car up Waikumete.”

Houghton said she Iay across the front passengers seat to keep herself safe.

“It was just like out of a movie.”

Another local said she saw about 20 police cars rush past her apartment between about 10.20am and 10.30am.

“We heard the sirens first and then saw the police with guns.

“There were cops with guns right outside our window, that’s when I knew something serious was going on.”

She said she’d never seen anything like this before.

“It was very scary,” she said.

A Gull petrol station spokesperson said the man had targeted the ATM within the Night and Day shop at the station.

They said staff were being supported and had been told to go home for the day while police investigated.

Police will address media at 2.45pm.

More to come.