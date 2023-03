An earthquake has been reported about 20km south-east of Christchurch.

A light 4.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken Christchurch.

According to Geonet, the quake was 5 kilometres in depth about 20km south-east of Christchurch.

More than 4500 people reported that they felt the quake.

MORE TO COME.