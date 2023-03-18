Police seek witnesses of events that lead to fatal police shooting of gunman

The man underwent surgery at Auckland City hospital on Friday afternoon, but subsequently died.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the events leading up to the fatal police shooting of a man who fired “at least seven times” at officers on Friday.

Waitematā district commander and superintendent Naila Hassan said the investigation into the incident in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson remained “ongoing”.

“If you witnessed the events that unfolded yesterday between 10am and 10.50am and have information that could assist the investigation, please contact police,” Hassan said.

Police are requesting images, cell phone videos, dash cam footage, CCTV or any other multimedia type that relate to the incident. They can be uploaded here.

READ MORE:

* Auckland police shooting highlights escalating firearms violence toward officers

* Man shot by officers after firing at police in Henderson has died - confirmed



Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Police by calling 105 and referencing case number 230317/3304.

The armed man was shot by police after fleeing an attempted robbery at a petrol station in west Auckland.

Despite undergoing surgery at Auckland City hospital on Friday afternoon following the incident, the man later died.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan called the incident an “inexcusable act of violence”.

The man fired at police “at least seven times in a short 15 or 20-minute period” and showed “zero regard for the safety of police staff”, Hassan said.