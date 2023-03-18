World's first female national librarian Mary Ronnie dies, aged 96

Mary Ronnie died peacefully at a retirement village in Dunedin on Friday.

The world’s first female librarian, Mary Ronnie, has died aged 96.

Ronnie passed away “peacefully” at Redroofs Lifecare Home in Dunedin on Friday.

Having moved to New Zealand from Scotland as a child, Ronnie made history in 1976 when she was the first woman in the world to become a national librarian.

Stuff Archive Mary Ronnie became Aotearoa’s national librarian in 1976.

“Mary will be remembered by many for her leadership, friendship and contribution to libraries in Aotearoa New Zealand,” the Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa said on Saturday afternoon.

Ronnie started her career as a librarian with an after-school position at Dunedin Public Library, before becoming Dunedin City Librarian in 1968.

Ronnie retired as the national librarian in 1981, when she moved to become the Auckland City Librarian.

Auckland Libraries/Supplied Ronnie is pictured here at Ōtara Library, South Auckland in 1978.

“Mary was recognised for her work with many other honours, including an honorary Doctorate of Literature from the University of Otago in 2007,” LIANZA said.