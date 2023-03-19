Historic Queenstown building engulfed by fire

Six fire trucks were involved in tackling the Sunday morning fire.

Several crews are responding to a fire in a historic Queenstown building, which hosted several businesses and apartments.

A fire broke out in the old council chambers and heritage building on Sunday morning, with Fire and Emergency NZ alerted to the blaze at 7am.

Six fire trucks were responding with the support of additional vehicles. A photo taken after 8am showed firefighters on the roof of the Speights Ale House, from which smoke was pouring out.

Supplied Firefighters could be seen tackling the blaze from the Speights Ale House.

The building is on the corner of Stanley St and Ballarat St. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on social media that Ballarat St was closed by 7.30am.

