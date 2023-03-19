Large fire at Speight's Ale House in Queenstown extinguished

The fire started in the kitchen at Speight’s Ale House in Queenstown.

A large fire at a Queenstown restaurant in a historic building has been extinguished.

The blaze, which started in the kitchen of the Speight’s Ale House about 7am on Sunday, was contained by 10.30am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

The fire was extinguished by 11.15am, with one fire crew remaining on site.

Six fire trucks were initially deployed, supported by additional vehicles.

READ MORE:

* A New Year's Eve of fires burns into the morning

* Waka Kotahi-owned house near Taranaki highway gutted by suspicious fire

* Residents evacuated after kitchen fire spreads in Queenstown



Supplied Six fire trucks were involved in tackling the Sunday morning fire.

A photo taken after 8am showed firefighters on the roof of the building, from which smoke was pouring out.

A Fenz spokesperson said firefighters were fighting the blaze both inside and outside the building. The roof was also removed.

The building was attached to other businesses and apartments, but Fire and Emergency NZ has not yet said if evacuations were necessary.

Supplied Firefighters could be seen tackling the blaze from the Speight’s Ale House.

The building is on the corner of Stanley St and Ballarat St. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on social media that Ballarat St was closed by 7.30am, but reopened at midday.

More to come.