4.2 shake felt in Bay of Plenty as quake swarm rumbles on

11:35, Mar 19 2023
The 4.2 magnitude quake was centred 20km west of Whakatāne.
Geonet
Another widely felt earthquake has shaken Bay of Plenty residents, a day after a swarm of quakes toppled stock from shelves and left residents on edge.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred 20 km west of Whakātane at 10:42 on Sunday morning. The quake was 4 kilometres deep and the shaking was light close to the quake.

On Saturday, GeoNet said it had recorded a “swarm” of earthquakes between magnitude 2.5 and 4.8, around Whakatāne and Tauranga.

The earthquakes started at 3.29am on Saturday morning and continued through the day.