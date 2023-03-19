4.2 shake felt in Bay of Plenty as quake swarm rumbles on

The 4.2 magnitude quake was centred 20km west of Whakatāne.

Another widely felt earthquake has shaken Bay of Plenty residents, a day after a swarm of quakes toppled stock from shelves and left residents on edge.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred 20 km west of Whakātane at 10:42 on Sunday morning. The quake was 4 kilometres deep and the shaking was light close to the quake.

On Saturday, GeoNet said it had recorded a “swarm” of earthquakes between magnitude 2.5 and 4.8, around Whakatāne and Tauranga.

The earthquakes started at 3.29am on Saturday morning and continued through the day.