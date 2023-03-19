'Hard to reassure when it’s beyond your control' - 4.2 shake rattles BOP nerves

Another widely felt earthquake has shaken Bay of Plenty residents, a day after a swarm of quakes toppled stock from shelves and left residents on edge.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred 20 km west of Whakātane at 10:42 on Sunday morning. The quake was 4 kilometres deep, and the shaking was light close to the quake.

On Saturday, GeoNet said it had recorded a “swarm” of earthquakes between magnitude 2.5 and 4.8, around Whakatāne and Tauranga.

The earthquakes started at 3.29am on Saturday morning and continued through the day.

Kawerau mayor Faylene Tunui said the region was still getting some small shakes on Sunday morning.

“We are a lot quieter than we were 24 hours ago, but we are still getting a couple of rumblings on Sunday morning, but nothing to what we were feeling yesterday. I kind of feel like I had a sleep in this morning to 7am, where it was 3.30am yesterday.”

Tunui hadn't seen any structural damage when she went and checked on her town on Saturday.

“I am hearing from families that a lot of water cylinders have been damaged. Lots of things which had been sitting on shelves, wall hangings had come down. So I am not sure at this stage if there has been structural damage.”

She said a slip had been reported in an area of Kawerau called the village due to the quake.

“Those that have had some drone action do confirm the slip, but don’t think it’s impacted on the Ruruanga Stream which sits at the bottom. Is there a risk more may be coming down? I am not sure, I haven’t received that yet.”

She said she hadn’t heard of it impacting on any properties.

Tunui planned to go and check on the community on Sunday after spending sometime in the town on Saturday.

“I have got a little 9-year-old who was scared the house was going to fall on top of us. So if that’s what is happening in one house I can only imagine what was going on in all the rest of the houses in Kawerau.”

“It’s really hard to reassure people when it’s beyond your control but just getting a sense that a lot of families joined up together, kids travelled to parents, people checked on elderly parents.”

Tunui said there are a lot of intergenerational families who are still in the town from the big 6.5 magnitude earthquake in 1987 and have memories of what that looked like.