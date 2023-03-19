Man found dead in Auckland waterway identified, cause of death still unknown

The man found dead in a West Auckland waterway was wearing a skull ring

Police have identified a man who was found dead in an Auckland waterway, after releasing images of a distincitve ring he was wearing.

They were trying to identify a person is a “tall young man of heavy build, with medium-length black hair to below his ears” and “possibly of Polynesian descent”, Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin said on Saturday afternoon.

The man was found on Saturday around 10am in a waterway near Edmonton Rd, Henderson.

On Sunday evening police said they had formally identified the man.

NZ POLICE/Supplied The man was also wearing brown boots

“Police would like to thank the Public who came forward and assisted Police in identifying the man.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

His death is being treated as unexplained, with inquiries underway into the circumstances of death, Bergin said