Police seek identity of man found dead in Auckland waterway

The man found dead in a West Auckland waterway was wearing a skull ring

Police are seeking the identity of a young man found dead in a waterway in West Auckland.

The person is a “tall young man of heavy build, with medium-length black hair to below his ears” and “possibly of Polynesian descent”, Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin said.

The man was found on Saturday around 10am in a waterway near Edmonton Rd, Henderson.

His death is being treated as unexplained, with inquiries underway into the circumstances of death, he said

NZ POLICE/Supplied The man was also wearing brown boots

“Inquiries have been unable to identify the deceased and we are appealing to anyone who might have information that could assist in identification.”

He was wearing blue jeans, a light-brown tartan shirt, brown boots and a skull ring, Bergin said.

“Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to please contact Police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report' and referencing 230318/8196.”