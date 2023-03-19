Special Lotto draw for cyclone recovery efforts raised $11.7 million

A special Lotto draw has raised almost $12 million for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A total of $11.7m was raised from Saturday night’s draw, covering half of all Powerball, Strike and Lotto ticket sales.

The funds will go to the Lottery Grants Board, which will distribute them to affected communities.

A Cantabrian player won the special $15 million jackpot.

In a statement, Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds thanked those who took part in the special draw, saying it was a “fantastic effort”.

“The damage from Cyclone Gabrielle is extensive and we still have a long road ahead,” she said.

“This result will make a huge difference in helping people and businesses recover and build back better.”

Marty Sharpe / Stuff James Caird is an Esk Valley residents whose home was damaged by cyclone flooding and debris.

Outside the Lotto draw, Edmonds also said the Government’s Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund has already raised over $830,000 for communities, and it was “humbling to see people continue to make donations”.