Urgent repairs to slip near Parnell train line, reduced services across Auckland

A slip was found near the Parnell train line late on March 19. (File photo)

Commuters can expect delays and changes to services across all Auckland trains on after a slip was found near the train line in Parnell.

The slip, an ongoing issues from recent storms, was found on Sunday afternoon, Auckland Transport (AT) said.

KiwiRail was carrying out urgent repairs at the site, which involved an “unstable tree above overhead lines”, AT said. Services will be down to one track between Britomart and Newmarket.

“We will have a further update later today. KiwiRail engineers are still completing inspections,” an AT spokesperon said.

KiwiRail General Manager Metro Operations Jon Knight said the affected line should be reopened on Tuesday morning, with temporary speed restrictions in place in one short section.

Buses will replace rail to reach Britomart from Newmarket, Panmure, Glen Innes and Ōtāhuhu.

The Eastern Line will also be a 20-minute frequency service all day, and the Western Line service will finish at Newmarket. Commuters will need to transfer to the Southern line to keep travelling.

Onehunga Line travellers will also need to transfer to the Southern Line as all services will run between Penrose and Onehunga only.

The Southern Line is reopening on Monday, after work under the KiwiRail Newtwork Rebuild, but during peak times ever other train will take the Eastern Line to Britomart due to the slip.

AT expects to be able to issue an update later on Monday morning.