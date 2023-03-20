Central Auckland cafe goes up in flames early on Monday morning

This cafe on the corner of Crummer Rd in Grey Lynn is blackened after a fire early on Monday morning

Firefighters battled heavy flames early on Monday morning at the back of Grey Lynn cafe.

Fire and Emergency crew were called to a fire on Crummer Rd at about 2.50am, to OhSO Café and Bar. Police also responded.

Fire and Emergency said the blaze covered an area 30 by 20 metres and five fire crews were deployed to the scene.

“This was a significant blaze for a period, initially thought to have been fuelled by gas, although no evacuations of nearby residents were required,” a police spokesperson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The fire didn’t require anyone to evacuate from their homes, police said.

“Fire crews extinguished the blaze within a short period and investigations will be at the scene today to determine what has happened.”

There were no reports of injury, Fire and Emergency said.

The initial investigation has been completed, and it has not been said yet whether it’s believed the fire is suspicious.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police stand guard waiting for crime scene examiners at ohSO Café on Grey Lynn’s Crummer Rd, which was the scene of a fire overnight.

At about 7am on Monday, police were standing guard waiting for investigators to arrive.

Not long after, delivery staff arrived as usual to drop off supplies only to find the café out of commission.