Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says $145m road cone spend is 'unjustifiable'

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has said spending $145 million on road cones and traffic management is “unjustifiable”.

In a detailed press release on Monday, Brown said he wants contractors to reduce how much space on the road they take up, and would incentivise change with charges and penalties.

“Contractors appear to take up more space on the road network than is necessary for their own parking, material storage and lunchrooms, increasing the cost of disruption to road users at minimal cost to themselves,” he said.

“This is an absurd and unjustifiable burden on ratepayers, consumers and road users.”

Brown said his office will commission a report to “quantify the costs and benefits” of how AT handles traffic management.

While he agreed road repairs and maintenance is unavoidable and some disruption is expected, Brown said “I do not accept the mantra ‘safety at any cost’.”

Brown is under pressure to fill a forecasted $295m deficit in the Auckland Council budget.

He’s hoping to do that by addressing AT’s spend on road cones and traffic management, and wants a new “tailored and targeted” traffic management plan to achieve this, starting with a six-month trial to begin “immediately.”

In a statement, a Vector spokesperson said the company spends $30m a year on traffic management, and would support the traffic management trial the mayor proposed.

“Aside from the cost, in some cases traffic management can build in significant time to our restoration process, or maintenance work, which is a disruption for customers,” the spokesperson said.

“If this can be done more efficiently while maintaining safety, we are very supportive.”

AT also welcomed moves to reduce road cones, and said the agency is working with Waka Kotahi on trials for Auckland, including involving the utilities and contractors later in March.

Earlier on Monday, Brown told Newstalk ZB, he wanted to fine Auckland Transport (AT) contractors who deliver “excessive and unnecessary” traffic management.

“It used to be ‘safety at reasonable cost,’ now it’s ‘safety at any cost’,” he told Hosking.

“You can hire those beautiful trucks covered in cones, plant them wherever you like, lay out cones and charge like hell and it’s got completely annoying.

“I’ve had a couple of hissy fits, and they’re now listening to me now at the AT.”

As well as AT, he’s written to Chorus, Vector and Watercare about a “four-step approach” to reducing lane closures and road work cones, and meeting with the Councillors on their work to help.

“It’s been annoying me for a long time, even when I was back running Vector. It cost more to do the traffic management than actually laying the cables.”

He said contractors anger drivers so much, “they’ve created a road rage potential that could easily exceed whatever safety thing they’ve done in the first place.”

In October 2022, one Auckland commuter told Stuff his doctor diagnosed him with “PTSD-like symptoms” thanks to the traffic cones.

Electrician Greg Cramond commutes from Mangawhai, north of Auckland, and has to drive all across the city to jobs sites.

“It’s apocalyptic. Everywhere you go, there’s way too many traffic cones. I get that it's a safety thing, but why do they stay delaying traffic even when no-one is there doing work?”

Estimator Beaudene Pumipi told Stuff no-one knew exactly how many road cones there were in the country, but the industry consensus was a cone for every Kiwi.