What if we put the unruly tourists on the stage?

The idea - the one that "just popped" into de Mallet Burgess's head - was a radical one. Could the story of the unruly tourists be turned into an opera? And if so, who would create the libretto [the text to which the music is set]. A rare evening watching television provided his answer. As he told our cameras, two comedians caught his eye on a replay of the comedy show "Funny As."

"I just thought they were so funny," de Mallet Burgess says.

Livi Reihana (Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa) and Amanda Kennedy, aka The Fan Brigade, were skeptical; not about the idea of writing an opera, but about whether the email that landed in their inbox was even really from the head of the national opera company.

NZ Opera chose Melbourne-based Kiwi composer and director Luke Di Somma (That Bloody Woman) to work with Kennedy and Reihana to create the new 90-minute opera - and the three of them hit it off immediately.

But others question whether a music comedy duo with no opera experience was the right choice for the job. As board member Te Oti Rakena (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Ruanui, Kāi Tahu) admits, the whole project is a gamble - but potentially, a thrilling one.

