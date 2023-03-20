Police seek help to find missing Auckland 15-year-old boy

Police are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in the Papakura area 10 days ago.

Frederick, who is also known as Ricky, was last seen on March 10 by his family. He was reported missing four days later.

“Police have been making enquiries as to his whereabouts but are now asking for help from members of the public,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact police on 105, or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230314/8782.